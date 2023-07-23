New Delhi, July 23: Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely over Konkan, the Ghat areas of central Maharashtra, and Gujarat, while there will be an increase in rainfall in northwest India from July 25, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

Light to moderate rain is likely to be witnessed in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from July 25 and 27. Heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan between July 23 and 27, and over West Rajasthan on July 25 and 26. Maharashtra Rains Forecast: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Three Other Districts for Next 3-4 Hours.

The Central part of the country is also likely to witness continuous rainfall till July 27. The Monsoon Trough is active and runs to the south of its normal position and its Western end is likely to shift gradually northwards during the next 2-3 days. A cyclonic circulation lies over central Madhya Pradesh in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

"The shear zone lies roughly along Lat. 20 degrees N between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Another cyclonic circulation lies over south Odisha and the neighborhood in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on July 24. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours," it said. Weather Forecast by IMD: Very Heavy Rainfall Likely in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra’s Vidarbha Region in 24 Hours, Red Alert Issued.

In Central India, rain is expected in Chhattisgarh. The IMD further stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra till July 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2023 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).