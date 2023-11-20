New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Shri Karan Singh was on Monday appointed additional director (administration) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, a personnel ministry order said.

Singh is a 1999-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Man Loses Rs 5 Lakhs After Seeking Help From Fake ‘Uber Customer Care Number’ on Google in Gurgaon.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment up to August 1, 2027, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)