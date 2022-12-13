New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Karmayogi Bharat, a not-for-profit company set up by the Union Personnel Ministry, is looking for experts from industry and academia to help in its national programme for transforming approximately two crore government officials across the states and at the Centre.

It has also decided to engage "young professionals" who will be required to research and analyse various policy decisions that the government takes to meet the objective of the 'Mission Karmayogi' -- dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform initiative-- the national programme for civil services capacity building.

Also Read | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Charge of His Office in Gandhinagar BJP Registered a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Envisioned as one of the largest capacity-building initiatives in government organisations anywhere in the world, Mission Karmayogi will initially cover about 33 lakh government officials at the Centre and will eventually aim to transform approximately 2 crore government officials across the Centre, the states and the local bodies, according to an official order advertising the recruitment.

Karmayogi Bharat, also the special purpose vehicle (SPV), will be responsible for owning, managing, maintaining, and improving the digital assets, i.e., iGOT-Karmayogi (Integrated Government Online Training) the digital/e-learning platform, including the IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) of all software, content, process etc. on behalf of the government.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Flood Alert in Ranipet After Water Released From Dam Following Cyclone Mandous-Triggered Rainfall.

iGOT Karmayogi is a comprehensive online platform that enables online, face-to-face, and blended learning and manages the lifelong learning records of the officials.

Further, expertise would also be required to formulate a long-term technology roadmap, redesign/re-architect/enhance existing Karmayogi Bharat (KB) solutions, a transformation of Karmayogi Bharat's business model, outreach and communications, onboarding processes, and products etc, it said.

"To venture out and excel in these areas, talents may not be necessarily available with the government, hence Karmayogi Bharat is willing to take people from industry and academia to work with the KB on a volunteer basis from their parent organisation so that these experts play a key role in improving iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform," the order said.

The entire programme will be managed by a robust institutional framework with shared ownership between the Centre and the states, complemented by a policy framework that evolves implementable policies, aligns government modalities, and creates positive momentum, it said.

The SPV has decided to onboard volunteers on a sabbatical/secondment basis (that is aspirants working with a parent organisation and seeking to work with the KB by taking a sabbatical or requesting a secondment from their parent organisation).

Those interested have been asked to apply to it along with a cover letter mentioning the "area of expertise of the person", "Why they would like to work with KB" and "How KB would benefit from the person working with KB" in not more than 500 words besides a curriculum vitae and two references.

The Karmayogi Bharat is also looking for young professionals to join its team, according to another order.

They will be required to research and analyse various policy decisions that the government takes to meet the objective of the Mission Karmayogi - create a competent civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a shared understanding of India's priorities, working in harmonisation for effective and efficient public service delivery, the order said.

Young Professionals will be required to support Karmayogi Bharat and Mission Karmayogi campaigns on capacity building and Human Resource management structure in government, including regulation and governance, it said.

The last date to apply under the young professional category is December 21. For those interested to become volunteers, the last date to apply is December 22.

The ideal candidate should have out-of-the-box thinking, a positive outlook and an eye for detail, the order added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)