Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI): A 25-year-old Hindu man has been killed over an alleged interfaith relationship in Wadi town of Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, police informed on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Vijay Kamble.

According to the police, Kamble was allegedly killed on Wednesday by his girlfriend's relatives.

A case has been registered at the Wadi Police station under relevant sections. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

