Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Three unidentified assailants were arrested on Sunday in Bengaluru after they assaulted a man and threatened to kill him. Wilson Garden police conducted an operation and seized two firearms, a mobile phone, a silver chain and a two-wheeler from the accused, DCP Central Bengaluru said.

DCP Central Bengaluru Akshay M Hakay said, "On November 15, at around 05:00 am, the complainant was riding a two-wheeler near the Ayyappa Temple in Shantinagar when three unidentified assailants intercepted the complainant, attacked the complainant with a weapon, and threatened to kill him. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. During the investigation, three accused in the said case were arrested and thoroughly interrogated."

DCP Central Bengaluru further said that the accused stole a two-wheeler.

"The accused stole a two-wheeler. Three people in the two-wheeler showed firearms to the public, intimidated them, and forcibly snatched a total of two mobile phones and a silver chain from the complainant. The investigation is ongoing," he further said.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Central Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay M Hake.

IPS & Halasurugate Sub-Division Acting Commissioner of Police Sudeer S, Wilson Garden Police Station Police Inspector Farooq Pasha MG, Police Sub Inspector Dada Hayat, ASI Altaf Hussain N. Dakhani, and staff Sivarama, Head Constable Venkatesh Murthy, Head Constable Atheek Ahmed, Head Constable A Vajrappa, Head Constable Nijalingappa S. Tondikatti, J Godaki Police Constable, Saikumar Police Constable, Sudharan Mahila Head Constable, were successful in arresting the accused.

A mobile, a silver chain and a two-wheeler were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

