Mandya, November 23: An engineering college student's dead body was found in an open well in a village of Mandya district on Sunday, police said. The deceased was identified as Karan (22), a resident of Halesiddarahalli in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. "The incident took place in Doddasomanahalli village of KR Pete taluk, Mandya district. Karan was a student of an Engineering College in Shravanabelagola of Hassan district. A bike and a mobile phone were found near an open well near the incident site," officials said. Karnataka Shocker: Depressed Over Wife’s Desertion, Man Dies by Suicide After Killing 5-Year-Old Daughter.

The police said that the student's dead body was found in a suspicious condition. Firefighters carried out an operation and lifted the body, and sent it to the hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

