India News | Karnataka: 5 People Injured in Explosion in Bidar

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): Five people were injured in an explosion that occurred in Molakera village in the Bidar district on Saturday

All five injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bidar.

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The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Dr. Shivayogi Baili, a surgeon at Breams Hospital, speaking to ANI, said, "Five people were injured due to the blast that happened on the highway. The place is named Molakera, Humnabad taluk. Two people were severely injured, named Anwar Saab, 18 years old, who got a crush injury to the foot and eye injury with the left hand. The other injured person got a head injury. We have addressed the primary issue. Jabbar Saab, who is the 65 year male, got left and right hands with eyeball injury and head injury. "

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Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti has reached the site of the mysterious explosion and is actively conducting an investigation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)