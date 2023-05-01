Haver, May 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, held a roadshow in Haveri's Ranibennur while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The roadshow started from City Bus Stand and went to Sangam Circle.

The former BJP president was seated on a specially designed vehicle and greeted the people. A huge number of BJP supporters and party members gathered on both sides throughout the roadshow. People also showered flowers and waved BJP flags as an expression of support. While addressing the people, he urged them to form a double-engine government in the state of Karnataka.

"Congress is saying that if they come to power they will again give the reservation to Muslims. I want to ask DK Shivakumar whose reservation will they take away. But, there is no need to worry, because neither Congress will come to power, nor will they be able to take such a decision," he said. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Manifesto Promises to Implement Uniform Civil Code and NRC in Poll-Bound State.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah held another roadshow in Karnataka's Tumkuru as part of the BJP's mass outreach campaign ahead of the state Assembly polls on May 10.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls at an event in Bengaluru, making a host of promises including the provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

Video of Amit Shah Rally

#WATCH | Yeddyurappa ji has done a lot of work for Karnataka, we've increased reservation of Lingayat & Dalit communities by abolishing 4% Muslim reservation. If Congress comes to power, it will take all these reservations and bring Muslim reservations back: Union HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/0Am6ySkKg6 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

The manifesto or the vision document was released by the BJP's national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

The ruling party, in all, made 16 promises in its vision document which promised to launch the 'Poshana' (nutrition) scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna-siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits. BJP Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: JP Nadda Unveils Party's Vision Document, Implementation of Uniform Civil Code, 3 Free Gas Cylinders for BPL Families Among Poll Promises (Watch Video).

Earlier on April 29, while addressing a rally in Udupi, Amit Shah said attacked Congress and said, "For 70 years, the Congress party was stuck on the question of Ram Mandir, hanging it, misleading it. As soon as the judgment of the court came, he did the work of laying the foundation of the Ram temple." Polling for Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)