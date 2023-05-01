Ahead of Upcoming Karnataka Assembly Polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda released the party’s vision document or the poll manifesto on Monday. The latter presented the document in presence of Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The BJP manifesto promises implementation of UCC, to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually, one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali and to launch the ‘Poshana’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna through monthly ration kits.

BJP Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Implementation of UCC and More

