Bengaluru, Jun 27 (PTI) Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) has written to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia to set up post office counters in court complexes.

Also, they have requested Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to provide toll exemption for lawyers travelling within a radius of 50 km in taluks and 100 km at district level.

In the letter to Scinida, the bar council stated that lawyers often find themselves "running to post offices" situated far away from the courts to send notices and correspondence.

A copy of both the letters were sent to media offices on Friday by KSBC.

