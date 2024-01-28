Mandya (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI): Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra blamed the Congress-led state government for a 'deteriorating law and order situation' after controversy erupted after Mandya district administration allegedly removed a saffron flag hoisted in Keragodu village on Sunday morning.

Targetting the Congress government for the incident, Vijayendra said, "When the Gram Panchayat Board decided to hoist the Hanuman flag on a 108-foot-high flagpole in the village of Keragodu in Mandya district, the state government showed the audacity to bring down the flag through the police force."

"It is the Congress government in the state that is deteriorating the law and order situation in the state," he added.

The controversy erupted on Sunday morning after the Mandya district administration brought down the saffron flag hoisted on a 108-foot flagpole in Keragodu village.

As per the district administration, the flag was hoisted in violation of rules in Keragodu village panchayat as permission is mandatory for hoisting any flag.

Reportedly, Sri Gourishankar Seva Trust of the village, which had received permission from the Gram Panchayat to hoist the national flag and the Kannada flag, hoisted the saffron flag in violation of the conditions.

The situation escalated as protestors voiced their discontent against the removal. Sangh Parivar workers, secular Janata Dal and BJP workers opposed it.

Tensions soared as police attempts at persuasion failed, prompting a forceful dispersal that left several injured and further fueled public outrage. (ANI)

