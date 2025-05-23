India News | Karnataka BJP to Protest in Kalaburagi Demanding Priyank Kharge's Removal from Cabinet

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Karnataka BJP will hold a massive protest in Kalaburagi on Saturday, May 24, demanding the removal of State Minister Priyank Kharge from the cabinet, BJP leader Rajkumar Patil said on Friday.

Patil accused Kharge of misusing his official position to settle personal political scores, particularly targeting the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy.

He alleged that BJP leaders, including Narayanswamy, were deliberately harassed during a peaceful Satyagraha protest in Chittapur, and claimed Congress-backed individuals attacked Narayanswamy's car and attempted to assault him.

Urging Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take immediate action, Patil said, "CM has to take strict action... all those police officers have to be suspended, and those who messed up the Darna Dutt Satyagraha there. He did the work of attacking him here, taking a case under hooligan law and arresting all those people inside."

He also criticised the Congress-led state government for failing to act on multiple complaints filed against Priyank Kharge. The BJP demanded that those involved in the attack be booked under the Gunda Act and arrested without delay.

Patil accused the Congress leadership of shielding Kharge and enabling illegal activities in Kalaburagi. "Only those who are there with the Congress and their support have been done. Some Congress is working here, and some under the constitution, nothing works here; the entire illegal activity is going on here," he said.

He further alleged that even ministers and common citizens were afraid to speak out due to Kharge's influence.

"Some ministers are scared to come here, people are afraid that Priyanka Karge has kept some people under control. Those people come and do such things as Dharna Satyagraha," he added.

"Until Priyank resigns or is removed from the community, Siddaramaiah ji will not do the job of removing him...We will continue protesting," said Patil.

"Unless Siddaramaiah acts and removes Priyank, we will not back down," he added. (ANI)

