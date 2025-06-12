Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): Hitting out at the opposition parties for their alleged contrasting and vacillating stand over the caste census, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the reason for redoing the caste census was "social justice, not politics."

He also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims in the Ahmedabad air crash.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: City Under 'Red Alert' as Mercury Hits 45.2 Degrees Celsius; Gusty Winds, Thunderstorms Likely by Night.

"The reason why we are redoing the caste census is social justice, not politics. The opposition parties, who criticised the previous caste census, are opposing the new caste census. Let them take a stand to support the original caste census if they have an issue with the new one," the Congress leader said while speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Reacting to opposition parties criticising the state government's decision to redo the caste census, he said that let H D Kumaraswamy, Vijayendra and R Ashok call for a press conference and announce that they are in favour of the earlier caste census.

Also Read | 'Saddened to Hear About Ahmedabad Plane Crash': Salman Khan Shares Heartfelt Prayers for All Those Affected in Air India Flight AI171 Crash.

"They are making a lot of comments, we will respond to them in the Assembly session. The media must highlight the contradictions in the stand of the Opposition over the caste census. They are trying to politicise it," he said.

"People are entitled to their views. We have given our nod for redoing the caste census after taking into consideration the opinions of the people and our MLAs. One can move court and bring a stay under Section 11, stating that the caste census is already 10 years old. The report was submitted on February 29. The Cabinet discussed it 5-6 times. The Opposition parties were also demanding a re-survey," he said.

He refused to comment on the opposition to the earlier caste census by Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

"This survey will include all communities. Kannadigas living outside the state will be allowed to provide their details online," he said.

Reaction to a question if the census is being redone following the Congress High Command's decision, he said, "High command has only given us guidelines. It is important to include all sections of the society, as the earlier survey is already 10 years old."

He also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims in the Ahmedabad air crash.

"It is devastating. My condolences to the families of the victims. It is shocking news for the country and the world. My and my party's prayers are with the passengers and their families. The country was making big strides in aviation, and this tragedy should not have happened," Shivakumar said.

Asked if any Kannadigas were on the plane that crashed, he said, urging not to look at it from the lens of Kannadiga, Gujarati, Tamilian, etc., "They are all Indians, let's pray for them."

The London-bound Air India plane, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the doctors' hostel near the airport perimeter. Air India said that among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)