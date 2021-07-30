New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with all the MPs of the State presented important memorandums regarding issues related to water and drinking water to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Speaking to ANI, Surya said, "Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with all the MPs of the State presented important memorandums regarding issues related to water and drinking water to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today."

Bommai recently took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here today.

Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka Chief Minister by the BJP high command on Tuesday, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)