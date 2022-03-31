Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide protection to devotees from Karnataka after the clash between the pilgrims in Srisailam.

A large number of pilgrims from other states visit Srisailam for the religious Jatra (fair) and the pilgrims from outside should be ensured proper protection, Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons about the incident at Srisailam, Bommai said, "A large number of devotees from Maharashtra and Karnataka visit Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh. A clash happened between the pilgrims and a stabbing incident too has been reported in the clash between the local pilgrims and the pilgrims from outside."

"I have been in constant contact with Andhra Pradesh officials since yesterday night. The situation is now under control. Two pilgrims were seriously injured and have been hospitalized and are recovering," Bommai said.

The Srisailam temple attracts lakhs of visitors from Karnataka for the Ugadi Utsavam.

A minor argument between a devotee from Karnataka and a tea kiosk owner near Srisailam temple led to a massive clash between the two groups on Wednesday.

The clashes saw several shops and vehicles gutted while several persons received injuries. (ANI)

