Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday participated in the Inauguration Ceremony of the "Jyothi Yatra and Kittur Utsav" held at Vidhana Soudha.

CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Jyothi Yatra, which took place on the grand steps in front of Vidhana Soudha. The programme was organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture and the Belagavi District Administration.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Roshan Baig and other dignitaries were present.

Meanwhile, a program was also held to inaugurate the "Kittur Utsav" in front of Vidhana Soudha. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries participated in the event.

The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X, "Today, at the ceremony organized in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru city, Chief Minister @siddaramaiah lit the ceremonial lamp of the historic Kittur Utsav and inaugurated it."

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah participated in the "Hampana-90" literary review program held at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In a tweet on X, the CMO posted, "Hampa Nagarajaiah is not merely a writer of literature but also a litterateur who desires change in society. Through their socially oriented approach, Hampa Nagarajaiah has made their life meaningful. They are the pride of Kannadigas, Nagarajaiah. It is my life's privilege to have witnessed their literature and life. Their life, writings, and purposefulness serve as a guiding light for the entire society."

"Not only in literary creation but also as the president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, they have worked to build Kannada. The fact that their work has reached the Kannada world is a matter of great significance. They have done remarkable work in all genres of literature, including linguistics, research, children's literature, and criticism," the CMO posted. (ANI)

