Davangere (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI): Stating that divisive forces are misusing religion and caste to disrupt the peace of the state and country, which hampers progress, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called upon the youth to stay away from such harmful influences and safeguard their future.

Inaugurating the State-Level Yuvajanotsava program, the CM emphasised the importance of youth developing a socially responsible outlook.

"When youth grow with social consciousness, they become assets to the nation. To achieve this, they must pursue scientific and rational education, create equal opportunities, and contribute to society's progress," he said.

The CM urged young people to shape their future with a resolve to be assets rather than liabilities to the nation.

"The essence of the Constitution must be understood by everyone. It ensures economic, social, and political freedom for all citizens and allows everyone to practice their faith freely. It is because of this Constitution that I could become the Chief Minister. Protecting the Constitution is our responsibility," he said.

He further stressed, "Instead of asking what the nation has done for us, we should reflect on what we have contributed to the nation. Many divisive forces misuse religion and caste to disturb peace and derail progress. Youth must distance themselves from such influences, cultivate humanity, and grow socially responsible. This will help preserve and strengthen democracy."

Highlighting the government's support for unemployed graduates, Siddaramaiah stated, "We have transferred funds to the accounts of 1.62 lakh young beneficiaries under the Yuva Nidhi scheme and are providing skill training. A budget of Rs 213 crore has been allocated for this. The government is committed to standing firmly with educated unemployed youth."

Starting his speech by wishing everyone a Happy New Year, the CM expressed his hopes for Karnataka's prosperity and peace. He encouraged youth to celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm and focus on shaping their future. (ANI)

