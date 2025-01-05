Chandigarh, January 5: A fire broke out at Haryana's Mini Secretariat building in Sector 17 here on Sunday. The fire, which broke out on the third floor of the building in the afternoon, was immediately brought under control, fire department officials said. Fire tenders reached the spot within no time as Sector 17's Fire Station is located just across the road. Haryana Mini Secretariat Fire: Blaze Erupts on 3rd Floor of Building in Chandigarh’s Sector 17, Brought Under Control (Watch Video).

"Sunday being a holiday, there was no one inside the two rooms on the third floor when fire broke out there. The guards on duty in the building complex noticed smoke coming out and raised an alarm," a fire department official said. "Some of our firefighters too noticed the smoke as the Fire Station is just across the road and immediately five fire tenders were rushed," the official said. Ghaziabad Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at 3-Storey Building in Khora Area, No Casualties Reported.

Haryana Mini Secretariat Fire

Watch: Fire breaks out on the third floor of the Mini Secretariat in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Fire department vehicles have reached the spot. Efforts are being made to control the fire pic.twitter.com/VgfrfahRFb — IANS (@ians_india) January 5, 2025

"The fire was brought under control within 15-20 minutes. However, some records kept in the two rooms of the third floor were damaged," he said, adding that the reason for the blaze could not be immediately ascertained.