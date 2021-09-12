Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday distributed prizes to the winners of the Vaccinate Karnataka contest. He was on a tour of Hubballi-Dharwad after the recent municipal elections.

DK Shivakumar met the two winners of #VaccinateKarnataka, Aishwarya Rangappa and Nidhi N Shetty in the Hubballi DCC office and congratulated them.

Speaking on the occasion Shivakumar said, "It is always a pleasure to meet our talented children who have taken up the responsibility to spread awareness around vaccination". He urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols and ensure social distancing.

Shivakumar also felicitated the two winners from the Belagavi district on Sunday. He met Adarsh Dasankoppa and Abhinandhan Sanikop and handed over Smart Android tablets as their prize. "Vaccinate Karnataka has seen a rousing participation from youngsters across the state, who have taken up the challenge to inspire adults to get vaccinated through their video entries and I am glad to have met Adarsh and Abhinandhan," said Shri DK Shivakumar. He was joined by the Working President of KPCC Satish Jarkiholi during the prize distribution.

First of its Kind "Vaccinate Karnataka Campaign" was launched last month by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar, which aimed at promoting vaccination and spreading its benefits in Karnataka through the children of the State.

This unique digital competition had invited all school-going children of Karnataka to make a 2-minute video encouraging adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This competition was achieved by engaging over 1 crore people on social media platforms in about 27 days.

The Campaign was successful in quelling cynicism brought by the pandemic and received a total of 52,000 plus entries, of which 100 winners were announced on the campaign's website and prize distribution is still ongoing. (ANI)

