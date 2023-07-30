New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leaders will hold a meeting on August 2, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary and Incharge of Karnataka PCC Randeep Surjewala, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiya, Dy CM And PCC Chief DK Shivkumar are to be present along with other senior leaders of the state.

Congress is part of I.N.D.I.A or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’, a group of 26 opposition parties. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In May, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka after winning the May 10 assembly election. It won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly, while BJP managed 66 seats.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold meetings with groups of NDA MPs between July 31 and August 10 as the alliance gears up its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leaders held a meeting on Tuesday in the national capital and ten groups of National Democratic Alliance MPs have been formed to deliberate programmes for 2024 general election, party sources said.

The groups have been formed as part of efforts to bring more synergy in poll efforts of NDA constituents."Ten groups of MPs have been formed. PM Modi is likely to chair the meetings of each group," a source told ANI.

Meetings on the first day will have MPs from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The BJP will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NDA with the ruling alliance also seeking to set the narrative for the 2024 poll battle.

Sources said union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, along with BJP chief JP Nadda have been given the responsibility of coordination with NDA leaders.

Four leaders including Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, Tarun Chugh, and Rituraj, have been given the responsibility for NDA programmes and four more leaders including Pralhad Patel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and V. Muraleedharan have been associated with them. (ANI)

