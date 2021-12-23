Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): Police in Mangaluru has filed a case after a video went viral showing a fisherman hung upside down and beaten by his fellow fishermen on a fishing boat for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

The victim fisherman was identified as Vaila Sheenu and the incident took place in Dakke, south police station limits.

"FIR has registered under multiple sections of IPC after a few fishermen, in a video, were seen thrashing another fisherman on a fishing boat for allegedly stealing a mobile phone," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

