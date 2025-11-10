Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that Jail Superintendent Magery and ASP Ashok Bhajantri have been dismissed following an inquiry into reports of inmates receiving "VVIP treatment" at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Parameshwara said that some videos and photos circulating online were old, but confirmed lapses in prison management.

He added that Chief Superintendent of Prison K Suresh has been transferred, and an IPS officer will now head the jail.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, G Parameshwara said, "The media had reported that an unlawful incident had occurred. A meeting was held to verify the truth of the matter. An investigation has been conducted regarding the media reports. Some videos have been circulating; however, they are from 2023, not from yesterday or the day before. Some photos, only one or two, are from three to four months ago. The responsibility lies with three people. Chief Superintendent of Prison K Suresh. He has been immediately transferred. An IPS officer has been appointed in his place for the first time. From now on, Parappana Agrahara Prison will be managed by an IPS officer."

A high-power committee has also been formed to review prison operations and submit a detailed report.

"Formation of a new committee, a High-Power Committee. They will review all matters happening in the prisons and submit a comprehensive report. We will provide them with the terms of reference. Jail Superintendent Magery has been dismissed. ASP Ashok Bhajantri has also been dismissed," he said.

A purported viral video showed inmates in Parappanna Agrahara Jail, also known as Bengaluru Central jail, enjoying "VVIP treatment" such as getting unauthorised use of mobile phones, TV and such inside the prison.

Some of the people allegedly seen in the video were a serial killer on death row, Umesh Reddy, and another inmate, Tarun Raj, who was convicted in a gold smuggling case. An ISIS operative who was brought from Dubai by the National Security Agency (NSA) was also seen using a mobile phone in the prison. (ANI)

