Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Karnataka government strongly refuted the allegations over the state's utilization of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) funds in the state and said the state government has "diligently utilized" all funds released by Centre.

The Karnataka government further said that it has even "allocated additional state resources to ensure the smooth implementation of the mission", adding that "any claims suggesting a failure in fund utilization are misleading and not based on facts."

"As of February 10, 2025, the Central Government has disbursed Rs 11,760.00 crores, of which 99.95 per cent has already been utilized by the Karnataka Government. The Rs 28,623.89 crores cited by the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti refers to an indicative allocation for the entire project period from 2019-20 to 2024-25 and not the actual amount released. Therefore, the claim that Karnataka has failed to utilize JJM funds is grossly misleading," the government said in a statement.

It further said that Karnataka has consistently demonstrated strong financial commitment and significant progress in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"In the financial year 2023-24, the state availed all four tranches of Central funds and effectively utilized them. Karnataka spent Rs 5,563.38 crores out of the Rs 5,767.12 crores released by the Centre and further in 2023-24 Karnataka Government contributed Rs 9,310.00 crores, exceeding its agreed state share," it said.

"Despite submitting a request for an additional tranche on 21st March 2024, the Government of India has not responded, affecting the implementation of the mission," it added.

Karnataka government alleged that the state has also faced significant delays in the release of JJM funds from the Government of India for the financial year 2024-25.

"Karnataka requested the first tranche of the first installment on 8th April 2024, but the Centre delayed the release and provided only Rs 570.66 crores on 30th July 2024 against an allocation of Rs 3,804.41 crores. Despite multiple follow-ups through letters dated 3rd September 2024 and 14th October 2024, there has been no adequate response from the Government of India. The Minister for RDPR & ITBT, Government of Karnataka, personally appealed to the Union Minister for Jal Shakti on 16th November 2024, yet no response has been received," the statement read.

It further added that to ensure the smooth progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and prevent project delays caused by delayed fund releases from the Centre, Karnataka has taken proactive financial measures.

"The state advanced Rs 4,977.25 crores from its state budgetary allocation of Rs 7,652.99 crores to keep the mission on track. It has already spent Rs 5,322.03 crores from its own resources, reaffirming its strong commitment to the successful implementation of JJM. Therefore, any allegation that Karnataka has failed to utilize JJM funds is completely unfounded and unjustified," it said.

Priyank Kharge, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Karnataka, said the Karnataka Government has effectively utilized all available Jal Jeevan Mission funds and has demonstrated a strong financial commitment to the mission.

"Allegations suggesting otherwise are factually incorrect and misleading. Despite delays in fund releases by the Government of India, which have hindered progress, Karnataka has proactively invested its own resources to ensure the mission's success. We urge the Central Government to expedite the pending fund releases so that JJM objectives can be achieved without further delay," he said.

The state government further said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Karnataka has made significant progress in providing safe and reliable drinking water to households across the state

"A total of 42,559 in-village works have been approved, of which 39,098 works have already been undertaken. Additionally, 135 Multi-Village Schemes have been grounded. Karnataka has also requested a time extension for 23 additional works on 22nd August 2024, and a response from the Government of India is still awaited," it said.

"The Government of Karnataka remains committed to the successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and urges the Government of India to expedite pending fund releases to ensure uninterrupted progress in providing clean drinking water to every household in the state," the Karnataka government added. (ANI)

