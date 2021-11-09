Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Karnataka Government on Monday issued COVID-19 guidelines for short term travellers (2 days or less) from Maharashtra to Karnataka by any mode of transport as the daily caseload is slightly higher in Maharashtra than in Karnataka.

As per an official statement issued by the Karnataka government, the travellers should be asymptomatic like free from fever, cough cold, throat pain, fever, difficulty in breathing, etc.

"The travellers are mandatory to undergo thermal scanning for fever on arrival and carry COVID-19 vaccination certificate for both the two doses," the statement said.

The statement further stated that the travellers from Maharashtra including Mumbai need to wear face masks and follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) throughout their stay in Bengaluru and Karnataka.

"Persons complying with the norms strictly may be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports for the short duration of the visit. Therefore, the concerned authorities are instructed to ensure the same," the statement added. (ANI)

