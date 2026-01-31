Bengaluru, January 31: In a major anti-corruption crackdown, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police on Wednesday trapped a police inspector in Bengaluru for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in exchange for extending favours in a criminal case. The accused, Govindaraju, an inspector attached to the KP Agrahara Police Station, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money at the Chamarajpet CAR Grounds at around 4.30 pm, officials said.

The trap was laid following a complaint filed by Mohammed Akbar, a builder, who alleged that the inspector had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to provide relief in connection with an ongoing criminal case. According to the complaint, Akbar had already paid Rs 1 lakh to the officer on January 24, 2026, near Sirsi Circle, after which he was instructed to hand over the remaining Rs 4 lakh on Wednesday. Acting on this information, the Lokayukta Police planned a trap operation, during which the inspector was apprehended while allegedly receiving the cash. IAS Nagarjun Gowda Under Fire for Slashing INR 51 Crore Mining Fine to INR 4,000 After ‘Bribe’, Says ‘No Evidence To Justify Higher Penalty’.

A police inspector was caught red-handed by #Lokayukta officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a real estate businessman for not naming him in a case. The accused has been identified as Govindaraju, Police Inspector of K.P. Agrahara police station.… pic.twitter.com/t7YJhmrluL — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 30, 2026

The complainant further alleged that this was not an isolated incident. He claimed that the same inspector had earlier extorted Rs 6 lakh from him in late 2025 in connection with a separate dispute involving his associates. To substantiate his allegations, Akbar submitted a pen drive to the Lokayukta authorities, which reportedly contains audio recordings of the alleged bribe demands made by the inspector. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Caught Taking Bribe To Alter Case Charges in Hamirpur, Video Goes Viral.

Based on the complaint and the supporting material, the Lokayukta Police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged corruption and to verify the additional claims made by the complainant.

