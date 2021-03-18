Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday said a monkey sterilisation programme is being planned to rein in its menace in parts of the state, especially in Shivamogga region.

"Male monkeys will be sterilised.. how many that data is not available for now and it will be provided at a later stage," Industries Minister Jargadish Shettar informed the state assembly, on behalf of Forest Minister Arvind Limbava.

He said the sterilisation programme has been successfully conducted in Himachal Pradesh.

The Minister was responding to a question raised by Tirthahalli BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra during the question hour.

The forest minister, in his written reply to the query, said to tackle the simian menace, the government intends to establish a rehabilitation centre (monkey park) for monkeys at Sagara forest division in Shivamogga district, and for this during 2020-21 Rs 25 lakh has been set aside.

Listing out various measures, he noted that veterinary doctors have been trained for the sterilization programme, and cages have been purchased to trap them.

The captured monkeys will be taken to veterinary colleges and subjected to sterilization procedure, following which they will be treated with food and medicine, and will be kept under observation for 2-3 days, he said, only after confirming about recovery they will be released in the forest.

The forest Minister also said a well equipped mobile van will be purchased for this purpose.

Jnanendra, who raised the issue also pointed out that no proper compensation is given for crop loss due to monkey raids, and questioned about the status of the Monkey Park.

Responding to a question on setting up the monkey park, Shettar, on behalf of the Forest Minister, said it will be followed up and necessary action will be taken in this regard on priority.

On enhancing compensation for crop loss or injuries, he said a proposal has been sent to the Finance department by the forest department and necessary action will be taken at the earliest.

When JD(S) MLA from Kolar Srinivas Gowda too pointed to the monkey menace in his constituency, Ron BJP MLA Kalakappa Bandi said it was not limited to Malnad region, but also north Karnataka, and highlighted the deer and wild boar menace in his constituency as they eat up crops.

