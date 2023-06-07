Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured that he would receive the report of the social economic caste survey conducted by the Permanent Backward Classes Commission during the erstwhile Government led by him, adding that various communities will be given facilities on the basis of the data.

While addressing a meeting with various caste leaders, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "The caste-wise survey will provide the necessary data for taking appropriate decisions about the facilities to be provided to the people (preferential treatment)."

Also Read | Canada: Quebec Wildfire Smoke Reaches Major US Cities.

He further mentioned that a survey is essential to provide reservations in the state. "The survey was conducted to avail Scientific and accurate information which is essential for providing reservations and other facilities," he said.

"The confusion created by the BJP government in the reservation will be resolved. Otherwise, social justice cannot be provided to anyone," he added.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2023: Offline Registration for Kedarnath Dham Yatra Suspended Till June 10.

More than 150 representatives and leaders of different unions belonging to various castes headed by K. M. Ramachandrappa including Mavalli Shankar, Prof. Ravi Vermakumar, Ananth Nayak, Dr Narasimhaiah, Prof. Japhet, BT Lalithanayak, GS Patil had participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)