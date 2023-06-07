Dehradun, June 7: Offline registration for Kedarnath Dham Yatra has been suspended till June 10 and online registration till June 15. Devotees who have already registered can visit the Dham.

According to the tourism department, so far more than 41 lakh devotees have registered for Chardham Yatra. Government officials said, in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the number of pilgrims has crossed 20 lakh and till now more than 40 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Yatra.

Government said, maximum 7.13 lakh pilgrims have visited Baba Kedarnath so far. The government has currently banned online registration for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra untill June 15 to control the crowd.

According to the report of the Tourism Department, more than 60 thousand pilgrims are visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham daily when the weather is clear.

The Char Dham Yatra consists of the four holy shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The Kapat (door) of the Gangotri and Yamunotri opened for devotees on April 22, on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya.

The doors of the Kedarnath Dham opened on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27.

