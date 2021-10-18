Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that the cabinet decision to lease out the Mysugar factory in Mandya will be put on hold and an expert committee will be formed to revive the factory.

The chief minister said the state government will make all its efforts to revive the factory in the interest of the farmers.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting with farmer leaders and elected representatives of Mandya district today in Bengaluru.

Experienced senior officers and experts team will be appointed to Mysugar and steps would be taken for capacity building. The expert team will give its recommendations to the government within three months and those would be discussed in a cabinet meeting, Bommai said.

"We will take all necessary steps and see that the factory will begin functioning by the beginning of next season," he said.

Officers have been directed to provide information about the financial support required to restart the factory and the working capital required. All options of manufacturing by-products such as distillery, ethanol, co-generation etc would be explored in consultation with experts to make it sustainable and further steps would be taken after discussing these outcomes in a cabinet meeting, the chief minister added. (ANI)

