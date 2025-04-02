Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], April 2 (ANI): The High Court of Karnataka has issued a strict directive to the state government to take necessary steps to suspend bike taxis within the next six weeks.

Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, ani Technologies Pvt Ltd and others have applied for directions to the state government to consider the applications filed in 2022 for converting two-wheelers into transport vehicles.

All these applications have been filed by High Court Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad, who has dismissed them and issued a strict notice to Ola, Uber, and Rapido to halt the operations of their bike taxis.

The High Court ruled that the state government could not issue permission in this regard.

During the hearing of the petitions, the court noted that Ola, Uber, and Rapido were managing bike taxis based on an interim order issued by the court. It was allowed to work for six weeks and was said to be banned six weeks later.

The court also said that the state government should ensure this. Applicants cannot act as collectors of bike taxi services unless the state government provides the relevant guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988 and the rules governing it, and a two-wheeler is registered with white number plates by the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules.

The state government has argued that bike taxis are illegal because they cannot operate as commercial vehicles. Considering this, the court has ordered that it is not possible. (ANI)

