Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 16 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was discharged from the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19.

The Health Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 9 and was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. He is the first government official to be admitted to a government hospital while other MLAs had been admitted to private hospitals.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: High-Speed Mobile Data Services Shall be Restored in Ganderbal And Udhampur on Trial Basis From Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

Currently, Karnataka has a total of 81,284 active cases and 1,34,811 recoveries.

So far, 3,831 deaths have been reported from the state (ANI)

Also Read | Coronavirus Death Toll in Maharashtra Crosses 20,000-Mark After 288 People Succumb to COVID-19; State Tally Nears Six Lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)