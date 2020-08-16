Mumbai, August 16: The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra crosses 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 casualties were reported in the state. Till now, 20,037 people succumbed to COVID-19 in Maharashtra. Case fatality rate (CSR) in the state stands at 3.36 percent. According to the state health ministry, 11,111 people contracted COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Less Likely to Infect Close Contacts: Study.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra inched close to six lakh-mark on Sunday. Till now, 5,95,865 have been tested positive of coronavirus in the state. Over 8,800 people recovered from the deadly virus in Maharashtra since Saturday evening. More than four lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 until now, while there are currently 1,58,395 active coronavirus cases in the state. The patient recovery rate in the western state of India is 70 percent.

Tweet by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope:

Today,newly 11111 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 8837 patients have been cured today,totally 417123 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 158395 The patient recovery rate in the state is 70%.#meechmazarakshak — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) August 16, 2020

Mumbai continues to be the worst-hit city of Maharashtra. Over 1,20,000 people contracted the deadly virus after 1,010 news cases were reported in financial capital on August 16. The death toll in the city also reached 7,130 on Sunday. In the past 24 hours, 719 people recovered from the virus. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there are currently more than 17,000 active cases in the city. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is 80 percent.

Tweet by BMC:

Meanwhile, with a single-day spike of 63,489 coronavirus cases, India's total tally reached 25,89,682 on Sunday. A total of 944 people died in the 24-hour-period, taking the coronavirus casualty toll to 49,980. Of the total cases, 6,77,444 are still active. A total of 18,62,258 coronavirus patients has recovered so far, including 53,322 who won the battle against the virus in the past one day.

