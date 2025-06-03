New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday began hearing petitions seeking direction to authorities, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, not to take any measures--to restrain or refrain from screening and releasing actor Kamal Hassan's movie 'Thug Life' in Karnataka which is scheduled for release on June 5.

In its initial observation, the High Court said, "Discretion is the best part of valour, we will not permit anybody's sentiments to be taken for a ride. Mistakes happen; you must know what to do when mistakes happen. You say crores are spent, then leave Karnataka."

Also Read | Central Government Introduces New Reservation, Domicile Rules for Union Territory of Ladakh, Reserving 85% Jobs for Locals.

The Advocate appearing for Hassan said he would return to the court at 2:30 pm.

"You use your good office and come back, all is well that ends well. I will take it at 2.30 pm," the Court said, indicating that if the Cine Star were to apologise, the matter would be settled.

Also Read | Haryana Tragedy: 1-Year-Old Girl Falls While Playing in Water Tub, Dies Waiting for Ventilator at PGIMS Rohtak; Family Alleges Medical Negligence.

The movie, directed by Mani Ratnam, starring Kamal Hassan, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR has been facing trouble in Karnataka after Hassan's remarks on Kannada language sparked anger among local groups, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). The film's release has been banned until the actor issues a public apology for his statement.

Narasimhulu, President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, said, "As per the demand of pro-Kannada organisations and also the letter written by the Karnataka Government, we have also given 24 hours to Kamal Hassan to apologise for the statement which you made that hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas of Karnataka state."

"We have given him 24 hours as one of our distributors also invested money in his movie from Karnataka; distributors contacted his team, his team has said that he's in Dubai; he will come tomorrow, then there will be a message from Kamal Hassan. We will wait for 24 hours; if he doesn't apologise, his movie will not be allowed to be released in any of the theatres in Karnataka. 100% without his apology movie can not be released," he added.

Sa Ra Govindu, member of KFCC and pro-Kannada activist, said Kannadigas will accept his apology wholeheartedly.

"It is a simple issue, and Kamal Haasan, being a senior respected actor, can close it by saying one simple sorry to Kannadigas. We are Kannadigas, are very helpful to him in his film career. and Kannadigas will accept his apology wholeheartedly, so we are waiting for him to come back from out of station. once he comes back, he can simply ask for an apology, and then a decision can be taken to release his movie. If not, it is impossible, as distributors in Karnataka have decided, and theatre owners have decided not to release this movie in Karnataka, as they may also face a loss. He has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas, and he must seek an apology from Karnataka.

Earlier, Hassan stood by his statement and said that he believed in law and democracy, stating that he would not apologise to anyone for his actions if he was not wrong. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)