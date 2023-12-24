Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his decision to withdraw the hijab ban imposed by the previous BJP government, accusing him of indulging in appeasement politics.

"Siddaramaiah is appeasing the Muslim community. He is behaving as if only Muslims vote for them, finally, they will only get the vote of Muslims; no other Hindu in the country will vote for them," Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, reacting to the statement of Siddaramaiah on hijab

Also Read | Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024: Uttar Pradesh Government Extends Liquor Shop Hours Ahead of Festive Season; Check Time and Date.

He called Siddaramaiah the "second version of Tipu Sultan," the 18th-century ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore.

Siddaramaiah announced on Friday that his government will withdraw the ban order on the hijab imposed by the BJP and said that no politics should be done about what people prefer to wear and eat.

Also Read | Bihar: Three Cops Terminated for Selling Seized Liquor From Police Station in Vaishali District.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is 'bogus'."PM Narendra Modi's sab ka saath-sab ka vikas is bogus. The BJP is doing the work of dividing people and dividing society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste. I have told you to withdraw the hijab ban," CM Siddaramaiah posted on X.

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Congress government of the state over its decision to withdraw the hijab ban imposed by the previous BJP government, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of indulging in 'appeasement politics'.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the chief minister could have at least spared education institutions from the dirty politics.

"Yesterday's statement of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah regarding the hijab issue is really unfortunate. It is very unfortunate that Siddaramaiah has said that he will allow hijab in educational institutions. The chief minister could have at least spared education institutions from the dirty politics," he said.

The Karnataka BJP Chief further claimed that no children from the minority or Muslim community have demanded hijab.

"No children from the minority or Muslim community have demanded hijab, but the CM claims that he will allow hijab in the schools and education institutions; it clearly shows the intent of the CM. It is just appeasement politics, and it is purely a divide-and-rule practice followed by the Congress party. We strongly condemn the move." BY Vijayendra added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)