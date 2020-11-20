Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Karnataka would like to engage with the UK on the renewable energy front, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.

He stated this during a virtual meeting with Lord Tariq Ahmad, UK's Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

They discussed bilateral cooperation and collaboration in various sectors such as renewable energy, pollution control, animation/gaming, regulatory sandboxes and waste management, a CMO release said.

"Karnataka is one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the world. The State has become the prime spot for global industries to invest here due to availability of skilled workforce and other favourable factors.

"Being a champion of renewable energy production, Karnataka would like to engage with the UK on forecasting, scheduling and ancillary service solutions on the renewable energy front," Yediyurappa said.

Lord Tariq Ahmad said as the economies around the world recover from the impact of COVID-19, this was the time to look to the future.

"We must take the opportunity to build back better to create a world that is green, clean and sustainable. We want to work even more closely with India to mobilise global action at COP26, because we both lead by example," he added.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford said application of green tech was at the heart of the UK's ambition to build back better from the current Covid crisis, the release added.

