New Delhi, November 20: The Railways on Friday said no decision regarding suspension of trains between Delhi and Mumbai has been taken. The clarification came after media reports had claimed that the Maharashtra government was considering halting flight and train services between Mumbai and Delhi in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital.

"There have been reports in a section of media today about the cancellation of certain trains in Delhi Mumbai sector. It may be clarified that Railways hasn't taken any decision regarding cancellation of trains in Mumbai Delhi sector," Chief Public Relation Officers, Central Railway, said. One of the reports by Hindustan Times quoted Maharashtra's Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar as saying that the cancellation of flight and train services between Delhi and Mumbai was being considered. Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: Govt Directs 42 Private Hospitals to Reserve 80% Beds for Coronavirus Patients.

"We have been constantly reviewing the situation. In the wake of the high surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, we need to take precautionary measures to ensure that Maharashtra is not affected. There are very limited train and flight services currently operating between Delhi and Mumbai. The decision to either curtail the number of services or stop them entirely will be taken in due course," Kumar had said.

Delhi recorded 7,500 new cases of coronavirus yesterday. As of Thursday night, there has been 5,10,630 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,041 fatalities so far. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the pandemic in the country with 17,68,695 confirmed cases. Moreover, with 10,627 fatalities and 2,73,480 cases till date, Mumbai remains the country's worst-hit COVID-19 hotspot from mid-March when the first death was reported.

