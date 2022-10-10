Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) Karnataka reported 109 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total caseload and fatalities to 40,65,800 and 40,246 respectively, the State Health Department said on Monday.

The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 79 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,22,821 till date. Active cases stood at 2,691.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 63 fresh coronavirus cases. There were COVID infections in other districts as well including 20 in Ramanagara and nine in Kodagu.

The lone death due to COVID was reported in Uttara Kannada district.

The bulletin said 19 districts reported zero infections and nil fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 3.96 per cent, the department said.

The state conducted 2,750 tests, those included 2,161 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done till date is 6.93 crore.

There were 11,496 inoculations done, taking the total vaccinated to 12 crore so far, the department said.

