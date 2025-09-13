Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 13 (ANI): The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has busted a fake document racket linked to bail proceedings and arrested several accused, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the accused were found using forged Aadhar cards and pahani documents as sureties in court to secure bail for individuals arrested in criminal cases. Acting on a tip-off received on September 9, the CCB launched an investigation and unearthed the racket.

"Several individuals have been arrested for their involvement in a fake document racket. The individuals are accused of using fake Aadhar cards and Pahani documents to act as sureties in court for bail proceedings. The operation began on September 9, 2025, when the CCB received a tip about individuals creating and using fake documents to obtain bail for those arrested in criminal cases," Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy told reporters.

Reddy said that the police have apprehended two accused, Abdul Rahman and Nishant Kumar. The city crime branch's investigation revealed that Rahman had assisted in obtaining court bail for individuals using fake documents, while Kumar was responsible for creating those counterfeit documents.

"The police arrested Abdul Rahman from the Urva police station jurisdiction based on the information received. During interrogation, it was confirmed that he had assisted in obtaining court bail for accused individuals using fake documents. A case was filed against him at the Urva police station. Further investigation and interrogation of Abdul Rahman led to the arrest of Nishant Kumar, who worked at a computer centre in Kodialbail and helped create the fake documents," added Reddy.

Both Abdul Rahman and Nishant Kumar have allegedly cheated the court in two cases to obtain bail for those who are in judicial custody.

"Both suspects, Abdul Rahman and Nishant Kumar, revealed during the investigation that they had put their own photos on fake Aadhar cards to impersonate real people in court and had cheated the court in two cases to obtain bail for those in judicial custody. Two cases were registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station regarding this", added Reddy.

Following the subsequent investigation, Mangaluru North Police Station found that another accused, Nitin Kumar, had obtained bail for an accused person in the Mangaluru South Police Station under the fake name of Ganesh K. Salyan. Additionally, another accused, Hasan Riyaz, has also utilised the fake name A.M. Hameed to get bail for an accused person at the same station. Moreover, the police have also arrested Mohammed Hanif, who assisted in providing fake documents for the accused.

"The subsequent investigation into the two cases at the Mangaluru North Police Station found that an individual named Nitin Kumar had obtained bail for an accused person in the Mangaluru South Police Station case number 24/22 by using the fake name Ganesh K. Salyan. He has been arrested. Similarly, another individual, Hasan Riyaz, had used the fake name A.M. Hameed to get bail for an accused person in case number 46/22 at the same station. He was also arrested. The police also arrested Mohammed Hanif, a broker who assisted in providing fake documents to obtain bail for the accused," added Reddy. (ANI)

