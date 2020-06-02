India News | Karnataka Minister Attends Procession, Violates Social Distancing Norms

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): The social distancing norms on Tuesday went for a toss in a procession held in Karnataka which witnessed state Health Minister B Sriramulu's presence.

In a video, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was seen taking part in a procession in Chitradurga during COVID-19 crisis in the entire country.

Also Read | Horrific Animal Abuse! Pregnant Elephant Dies After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Firecrackers in Kerala's Malappuram District.

The minister was seen surrounded by many supporters while an enormous garland was being offered to him.

The state has reported 3,408 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Advances Towards Maharashtra Coast, 1st Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall Along Coastal Areas of State in June.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)