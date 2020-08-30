Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): There is a need for discussion in both the assembly as well as the council to ban the export of the beef, said Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar as he inaugurated a Goshala (cowshed) in Chikkaballapur on Sunday.

"Cows are worshipped in our culture. There is a need for detailed discussion in both the Assembly and council to ban the export of beef. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to banning cow slaughter. There will be a decision soon on this," Sudhakar said.

The minister further assured that he would speak to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to ban the cow slaughter in the state.

"I will request the chief minister to ban cow slaughter in the state. There is a need for people's movement to create awareness against cow slaughtering. All state governments must ban cow slaughtering in the country," he said.

Earlier in the day, the minister took part in the Bhumi Puja function of 'Guru Bhavana' building near Chikkaballapur, organised by Zilla Panchayat, District administration and the education department.

Speaking at the function, the minister said that this would benefit teachers of the district. The New Educational Policy (NEP) is a path-breaking reform which will provide equal opportunities for people of all class, he added. (ANI)

