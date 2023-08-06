Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): Karnataka Housing and Minority Welfare Minister Jameer Ahmed Khan on Sunday inspected the residential complex constructed by the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority in a private-public partnership.

He viewed the residential complex constructed in the Teachers Colony of Saibaba Nagar in Andheri East, Mumbai, and collected information.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority, a slum dwellers cooperative society has been established and a residential complex is being constructed under an agreement with the contractor.

Out of the total area, 50 per cent of the land has been given to the leasing company. Once the beneficiaries need a bank loan arrangement under the scheme, the contracting organization contacts the bank head and arranges it.

Apart from this, till the construction of a housing complex in the slum area, the organization will take the responsibility of shifting those slum-dwellers elsewhere as well as pay rent for houses to live in temporarily, the minister said.

On the same occasion, the Minister instructed to conduct a study on whether a similar model can be implemented in the Slum Development Board, and Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation projects in Karnataka, and review the pros and cons.

The Minister invited officials of the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority to visit Karnataka.

Housing Department Secretary Naveen Raj Singh, former MP Harban Singh, authority officers Ashish Chaudhary, Balaji Munde, Abhay Ram, and others were present.

The minister also visited Shirke's cement precast centre and residential complex in the Taloja area of Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

