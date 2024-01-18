Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Karnataka visit on January 19, the state Congress minister Ramalinga Reddy lashed out at the Bhartiya Janta party.

"Let the citizens of the country decide who will win in 2024 elections. The BJP leaders speak lies as the elections are coming. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't fulfilled his promise. He promised 2 crore jobs, and 15 lakh deposition in every account."

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: 45 Police Teams To Provide 'Proximate Security' to VVIP Invitees in Ayodhya for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy highlighted that Congress is fulfilling its guarantees in the state.

"We are fulfilling our promises and guarantees. it is not just about guarantees. Our party has a good image in Karnataka. BJP has low credibility amongst people."

Also Read | UGC NET Result 2023: NTA To Declare National Eligibility Test December Examination Results Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy further slammed the BJP and emphasised that the people in Karnataka lost trust in the BJP.

"Bhartiya Janta party leaders don't know how to address the people. They are only showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos. He came to Karnataka only for 28 days, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka for 20 days for state elections. People haven't voted for the BJP because they have lost trust in them. People voted for the Congress party. BJP leaders visit Karnataka only ahead of elections, otherwise, they forget about the people of Karnataka."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu on January 19 and launch multiple development projects in the three states, said an official release on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru, Karnataka, according to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In Bengaluru, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) campus built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crores, the 43-acre campus is Boeing's largest such investment outside the USA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)