India News | Karnataka Minister Visits Kalaburagi District to Inspect Work Done Under MGNREGA

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa visited Kalaburagi district on Friday, to inspect the work being down under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

The minister arrived in Honnakiranagi village of Kalaburagi district yesterday.

The labourers, employed under MGNREGA, were seen wearing masks or covering their faces with gamchhas or scarfs as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 infection.

Eshwarappa was accompanied by several officials and staff members to facilitate the inspection of the work. (ANI)

