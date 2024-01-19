Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm reception at the Kalaburagi airport in Karnataka before he left for Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to launch several development projects in the city on Friday.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth about Rs 2,000 crore in Solapur, according to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra.

He will also dedicate 15,000 houses to Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, whose beneficiaries comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, and drivers, among others.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will formally start the distribution of the first and second instalments under PM-SVANIDHI to 10,000 beneficiaries in Maharashtra. (ANI)

