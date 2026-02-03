Faridabad (Haryana) [India], February 2 (ANI): Hisar Heroes produced a commanding all-round performance to outclass hosts Faridabad Fighters 36-17 in Match 18 of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), controlling the contest from start to finish with disciplined defence and timely raids.

The high-stakes encounter began with Hisar Heroes taking early initiative as Ashu Malik led the raiding charge, while Faridabad Fighters relied on Rohit Gulia, supported by Jaideep Dahiya, to keep pace. The opening exchanges were tight, with both teams testing each other defensively, and the score reading 8-7 in Hisar's favour ahead of the first strategic timeout. A crucial moment followed when Rohit Gulia's do-or-die raid was successfully tackled, allowing Hisar to revive Ashu and regain momentum, as a press release from KCL.

Faridabad briefly responded as Dahiya managed to catch Ashu Malik, but Hisar's defence, led by Surjeet Narwal, stood firm. A key tackle on Rohit Gulia pushed Hisar ahead 12-10, and a late technical point just before halftime helped the Heroes go into the break with a 13-10 lead.

The second half saw Hisar Heroes shift gears decisively. Even when reduced to two men, Ankit Dahiya delivered under pressure with a successful do-or-die raid to revive Ashu Malik. Rohit Gulia attempted a super raid soon after but was pinned down by a three-man Hisar defence, swinging momentum firmly in the Heroes' favour.

Faridabad's struggles continued as do-or-die raids went awry, and Hisar capitalised ruthlessly. A failed raid by Jaideep Dahiya left the Fighters vulnerable, resulting in a decisive all-out that stretched the score to 26-14. In the closing moments, Hisar maintained their defensive intensity, forcing Faridabad into another all-out at the final whistle to seal a comprehensive 36-17 victory.

Hisar Heroes' dominance was reflected in the individual honours, with Manprit named Best Raider of the Match and Nitesh Kumar earning Best Defender of the Match for his commanding presence at the back.

With this emphatic win on away turf, Hisar Heroes underlined their growing momentum in the league, while Faridabad Fighters were left searching for answers in the Kabaddi Champions League.

Full Time Score:Hisar Heroes 36 - 17 Faridabad Fighters. (ANI)

