Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka has said that state was prepared to tackle COVID-19 and flood situation.

"Today I had a meeting with officials from disaster management, housing, Police, agriculture departments. The government is ready to tackle both the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the flood situation," he told ANI.

The minister said he had held a meeting with officials to take precautionary measures.

"I sanctioned Rs 20 crore to the Fire Department to purchase the equipment for rescue operations. I have already announced red alert in six districts. Tomorrow, I will visit Kodagu, Chikmagalur to assess rescue operations. NDRF reached have teams for rescue operations," he said.

"We are monitoring all dams. Last time we got more floods because of dams. I have instructed to all district collectors that 70 per cent water be filled in dams. Remaining water be sent to canals. We are expecting more rains in nine districts this year," he added. (ANI)

