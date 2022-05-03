Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): Karnataka reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Tuesday.

According to the state Health Department, the active number of COVID patients reached 1,815.

Also Read | COVID-19 XE Variant in India: ‘One Confirmed Case of XE COVID Variant Detected in India’, Says INSACOG.

Meanwhile, as many as 107 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours talking the total recoveries at 39,06,027.

The cumulative number of reported COVID cases in Karnataka has gone up to 39,47,944. The current positivity rate of COVID cases in the state stands at 1.50 per cent.

Also Read | All Small, Big Parties Should Come On Single Platform To Oust BJP, Says Congress Leader AK Antony.

The cumulative fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state stood at 40,060. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)