Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Karnataka reported 303 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.23 per cent. With this, the total case count in the state has gone up to 30,01,554.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Drowns Wife In Kapila River, Attempts To Kill Children In Mysore District; Arrested.

During the last 24 hours, 322 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 29,56,088.

2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the total death in the state due to COVID-19 to 38,279.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Moves Censure Motion Against Burning of Kannada Flag in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur.

There are currently 7,158 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)