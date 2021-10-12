Banglore (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): Karnataka saw 332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, 515 more people recovered from the infection while 11 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The death toll stands at 37,906.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Slams Centre on Killings in Kashmir, Says 'Govt Arresting People Without Evidence as a Cover-Up'.

The state has 9,712 active cases and the positivity rate stands at 0.41 per cent.

The total count of cases has gone up to 29,81,732 and 29,34,085 people have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death By Distant Relative; Accused Absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)