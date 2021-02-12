Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Karnataka on Friday logged 380 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities, taking the total number of cases and toll to just above 9.44 lakh and 12,259 respectively, health department said.

Four new cases of the UK strain of the coronavirus were confirmed on Friday, taking the total number to 25.

As many as 405 people were discharged after being cured of the virus as cumulative recoveries rose to 9.26 lakh, leaving 5,925 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 318 of the fresh cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada 33, and Mysuru 31 while the remaining was scattered over the state.

Cumulatively 9,44,437 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 12,259 deaths and 9,26,234 discharges, the bulletin said.

Of the active cases,137 are in Intensive Care Units

Seven out of the eight deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban and one in Dharwad

Five of the 31 districts --Gadag, Kodagu, Koppal, Yadgir and Ramanagara -- reported nil infections and fatalities

A total of over 1.78 crore samples have been tested so far, with 68,993 on Friday, the bulletin said.

It said 12,879 of the targetted 1,10,871 Covid warriors were vaccinated today

Four cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported

It said 4,89,854 out of total of 11,07,353 corona warriors, comprising healthcare personnel and frontline workers have so far been vaccinated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)